More than 200 beagles arrive at Big Dog Ranch Rescue from Wisconsin research lab

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — More than 200 beagles arrived at Big Dog Ranch Rescue this weekend, after being rescued from a Wisconsin research facility.

WATCH: Beagles arrive at Big Dog Ranch

Rescued beagles arrive at Big Dog Ranch

Evan Nader, vice president of development at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, told WPTV that the pups arrived on Saturday, and additional beagles will be arriving in coming days.

First, they will need to decompress and be socialized, as well as receive medical attention and be spayed or neutered. Then they will be available for adoption in roughly two to three weeks.

"The response from the community has been nothing short of amazing," Nader said.

Trey Herbert/WPTV

He says they are still looking for donations of dog bowls, towels and soap.

Last week, the Loxahatchee Groves-based animal rescue and Center for a Humane Economy announced an agreement with the Wisconsin-based Ridglan Farms to acquire 1,500 beagles who had been bred for lab research.

In April, animal welfare activists gathered outside Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' office to demand the release of some 2,000 beagles who were being kept at the facility, after activists attempted to enter Ridglan Farms to free them, according to the Associated Press.

Big Dog Ranch is accepting donations here.

