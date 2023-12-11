Watch Now
Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran

Treasure Coast Wildlife Trappers tapped to recover skittish dog spotted last week
A missing service dog has finally been reunited with her owner.
Nikki, the Belgian Malinois service dog with owner, animal control officer and trapper
Posted at 2:54 PM, Dec 11, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie veteran has been reunited with his missing service dog.

Nikki, the Belgian Malinois service dog who had been missing for more than a month, was located last week in the Torino neighborhood.

However, Nikki seemed skittish and kept running into the wooded area, so the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Animal Control Division contacted Treasure Coast Wildlife Trappers to help catch the dog.

A few days later, Nikki took the bait, was recovered in good health and was reunited with her owner.

The city shared the good news Monday on its social media pages.

