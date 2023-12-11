Missing for month, service dog reunited with Port St. Lucie veteran

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie veteran has been reunited with his missing service dog.

Nikki, the Belgian Malinois service dog who had been missing for more than a month, was located last week in the Torino neighborhood.

However, Nikki seemed skittish and kept running into the wooded area, so the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Animal Control Division contacted Treasure Coast Wildlife Trappers to help catch the dog.

A few days later, Nikki took the bait, was recovered in good health and was reunited with her owner.

The city shared the good news Monday on its social media pages.