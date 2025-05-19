Watch Now
Meet this week's 'underdogs' who want to be your new companion this summer!

WPTV
The dog days of summer are almost here— meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week who are up for adoption and looking to be your new companion!

CUTIE: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Cutie underdog May 19 2025

Look at this Cutie! Cutie is a 9-year-old female and has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March 2025. Her adoption fee has been waived since she is a senior dog!
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

LUCA: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Luca underdog May 19, 2025

Lovely Luca is a 7-year-old male at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. He is described as playful but can get nervous with too many people or other animals around.
CONTACT: 561-686-3663

RUMO: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Rumo underdog May 19, 2025

Rumo the rabbit is a 3-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May 2025. His adoption fee is $25.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

ZEUS: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Zeus underdog May 19, 2025

Zeus is a 6-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since February 2025. He is good with other dogs and has a low energy level.
CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

EGGROLL: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Eggroll underdog May 19, 2025

Eggroll is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March 2025. His adoption fee is $140.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

