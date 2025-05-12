Watch Now
Meet this week's 'underdogs' waiting to be your new best fur-iend!

Underdogs May 12, 2025
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, Humane Society of St. Lucie County, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Posted

Searching for a new furry friend? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week, who are up for adoption and excited for you to meet them!

Hudson underdog May 12, 2025

Hudson is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

Mavery underdog May 12, 2025

Mavery is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since October 2024. Her adoption fee is $100.
CONTACT: (772) 238-5631

Kyle underdog May 12, 2025

Kyle is a 1-year-old male who has been at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since February.
CONTACT: (561) 233-1200

Chucky underdog May 12, 2025

Chucky is a 9-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March.
CONTACT: (772) 223-8822

