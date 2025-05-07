Meet this week's 'underdogs' looking for their fur-ever home

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week, who are up for adoption and excited for you to meet them!
NELLIE LYNN is a 9-year-old female who has been at theHumane Society of St. Lucie County since January. Her adoption fee is $50. Contact: 772-238-5631
SUNSHINE is a 1-year-old female who has been at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue for over 90 days. As part of the Peggy's Picks program, Sunshine has a waived adoption fee! Contact: 561-686-3663
PUDDING is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Controlsince January. His adoption fee is $5 for the month of May. Contact: 561-233-1200
MELODY is a 2-year-old female at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue. Melody is a Dolly's Dream Dog, so she has a waived adoption fee! Contact: 561-686-3663