Meet this week's 'underdogs' looking for their fur-ever home

Peggy Adams Animal Care League, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week, who are up for adoption and excited for you to meet them!

Nellie Lynn, Humane Society of St. Lucie County
NELLIE LYNN is a 9-year-old female who has been at theHumane Society of St. Lucie County since January. Her adoption fee is $50. Contact: 772-238-5631

Sunshine, Peggy Adams Animals Rescue
SUNSHINE is a 1-year-old female who has been at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue for over 90 days. As part of the Peggy's Picks program, Sunshine has a waived adoption fee! Contact: 561-686-3663

Pudding, Palm Beach Animal Care and Control
PUDDING is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Controlsince January. His adoption fee is $5 for the month of May. Contact: 561-233-1200

Melody, Peggy Adams Animals Rescue
MELODY is a 2-year-old female at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue. Melody is a Dolly's Dream Dog, so she has a waived adoption fee! Contact: 561-686-3663

