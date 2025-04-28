Meet this week's 5 underdogs ready for adoption

This week we're highlighting five 'underdogs' who are ready to find their forever homes!
Name: Empress
Age: 10-year-old female
Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Adoption fee: $50
Contact: (772) 238-5631
Name: Juliet
Age: 5-year-old female
Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Adoption fee: $40
Contact: (772) 238-5631
Name: Muppet
Age: 3-year-old male
Location: Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County
Contact: (772) 388-3331
Name: Piper
Age: 9-year-old female
Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Contact: (561) 233-1200
Name: Rainy
Age: 9-year-old female
Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Adoption fee: $50
Contact: (772) 238-5631