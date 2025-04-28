Meet this week's 5 underdogs ready for adoption

This week we're highlighting five 'underdogs' who are ready to find their forever homes!

WPTV Empress is available for adoption through the Human Society of St. Lucie County.

Name: Empress

Age: 10-year-old female

Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Adoption fee: $50

Contact: (772) 238-5631

WPTV Juliet is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

Name: Juliet

Age: 5-year-old female

Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Adoption fee: $40

Contact: (772) 238-5631

WPTV Muppet is available for adoption through the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

Name: Muppet

Age: 3-year-old male

Location: Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County

Contact: (772) 388-3331

WPTV Piper is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Name: Piper

Age: 9-year-old female

Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Contact: (561) 233-1200

WPTV Rainy is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

Name: Rainy

Age: 9-year-old female

Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Adoption fee: $50

Contact: (772) 238-5631