Meet this week's 5 underdogs ready for adoption

WPTV
Rainy is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.
Posted

This week we're highlighting five 'underdogs' who are ready to find their forever homes!

Empress
Empress is available for adoption through the Human Society of St. Lucie County.

Name: Empress
Age: 10-year-old female
Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Adoption fee: $50
Contact: (772) 238-5631

Underdog Juliet
Juliet is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

Name: Juliet
Age: 5-year-old female
Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Adoption fee: $40
Contact: (772) 238-5631

Muppet
Muppet is available for adoption through the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

Name: Muppet
Age: 3-year-old male
Location: Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County
Contact: (772) 388-3331

Piper
Piper is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Name: Piper
Age: 9-year-old female
Location: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Contact: (561) 233-1200

Rainy
Rainy is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

Name: Rainy
Age: 9-year-old female
Location: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
Adoption fee: $50
Contact: (772) 238-5631

