Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and snuggles is need of a companion.

Lion is a 2-year-old dog with a red coat, who has been waiting for his forever home for more than 96 days at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. He is one of the shelter’s longer residents at the moment.

“He is the sweetest guy. He is just amazing," Melanie Perazzo said. "He loves to get his little zoomies on.”

While he will playfully run about, he will also pause to lean in and ask for cuddles once he notices people paying attention to him.

“He is very gentle with other dogs. He does well with pretty much with any type of energy level dog, because he has the patience, so he is just a great guy, a lot of patience,” Perazzo said. “He is really good on a leash as well. He walks really well if you like to go on walks at night. If you need a companion to go on those strolls, Lion would be that guy for you.”

VIEW LION’S ONLINE PROFILE HERE

Lion was surrendered to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control by his previous owner.

A volunteer recently wrote the following about Lion:

“Lion is a very sweet boy. He has a gorgeous, soft, red coat and very kind eyes. He walks beautifully and calmly through the kennel on the leash. He gets along with well with other dogs and has lived nicely with a roommate in his kennel. Lion has medium energy - he likes to play but also loves to snuggle and be pet all over. He will sit for treats and would probably love to learn a lot more if you are willing to teach him! Lion has been waiting patiently to find his forever family - please come meet him to see if you could be his new favorite human!”

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a critical need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

The shelter said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free health care certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal

Please consider giving Lion or another animal a great home today.