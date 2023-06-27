Kittens overflowing at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are so many tiny kittens at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) right now that their cages and holding pens are overflowing beyond the kitten room, into the hallways and other parts of the building.

Recently, animal shelters across our area have reported they're at critical levels, maxed out and over capacity with adoptable pets.

Many have been surrendered by families struggling to take care of them. It is also a time of year when many kittens are born.

PBCACC has been asking people to leave tiny kittens alone in their communities if they are spotted with their mothers or to make sure their mother returns. Until a kitten weighs 2 pounds, it must be cared for extensively, before it's adopted.

"They require feeding. They require socialization, especially since most of these kittens come in without their mom" explained Melanie Perazzo. "Their socialization, the warmth, right now we have a bunch of kittens in this room, and they're all on little warmies to make sure they're not cold."

The shelter needs fosters who can step up and help.

Becoming a foster is simple, there is no cost and no experience needed. The effort lasts two to six weeks.

If you can't foster, donate items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List. Kitten food is needed right now to send home with the fosters to keep the babies fed.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions too. Click here to check out the adoptable pets.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags.

Adopters also receive a free health care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians with savings of up to $500, along with a bag of Hill's Science Diet pet food.

Click here to look through the adoptable pets online. The foster/adoption application is completed in person with no appointment is needed.

If you're interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, noon – 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

PBCACC is located at 7100 Belvedere Road just west of the Florida Turnpike near West Palm Beach. For more information, call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.