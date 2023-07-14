Humane Society of St. Lucie County opens new pet food pantry for families in need

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Due to a recent spike in pet owners giving up their pets because of the rising cost of pet food, the Humane Society of St. Lucie County is opening a new pet food pantry.

WPTV met Bonney Johnson on Tuesday. She's a pet owner who also fosters animals.

"I've helped so many people that are looking for animals by bringing fosters into my home, getting them acclimated," Johnson said.

Along with her foster dog, Pepe, Johnson has several dogs and cats of her own. So, keeping everyone fed during these inflationary times with the rising cost of pet food has been tough.

"I'm spending at least, almost double on huge bags of dog food and canned dog food, as well as cat food," Johnson said.

James Bailey/WPTV Bonney Johnson is pet owner to Pepe and also fosters other animals.

At the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, a new pet food pantry is changing the game for pet owners like Johnson.

"With how much the cost of everything has gone up, people come here on a weekly basis, not able to afford their pets anymore," Shannon Glendinning, director of marketing and public relations at the Humane Society, said.

So from pet food to leashes and flea and tick control, they've got it all for families in need.

"There's a really simple form you fill out, you know, any allergies, anything like that, and how many pets you have, and based on that, you're awarded a certain amount of points per month," Glendinning said.

It's something the Humane Society of St. Lucie County started doing during the pandemic on a much smaller scale, but it got too pricey.

James Bailey/WPTV Dog owners won't have to give them up thanks to the new pet food pantry at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

Thanks to a $15,000 donation from GL Homes, they're now able to revamp the program.

"Pets are a part of our lives and they bring us such joy and comfort and unconditional love, and to have to give up a pet, that's a real trauma to a family," Sarah Alsofrom with GL Homes said.

Right now, the Humane Society is over capacity. So, they're hoping this pantry helps keep pets in their homes or brings them into a new home.

"This is our way to say that you are able to keep your pet, and we're gonna help you through the financial setback," Glenndinning said.

Johnson said many pet owners don't know about the pantry.

"On the Facebook pages, a lot of times I see people are reaching out because they have no dog food, they have no cat food and they're unaware of the pantry," Johnson said.

There are several pet food pantries in Palm Beach County as well. For more information, click here.