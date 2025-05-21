How Big Dog Ranch Rescue is highlighting the importance of adoption and fostering

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — On National Rescue Dog Day, a day dedicated to honoring the countless dogs saved from neglect and abandonment, one Florida-based organization is making a life-changing impact.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue in the United States, opened its doors to us for a closer look at the incredible work they do every single day. With more than 70,000 dogs rescued and rehomed since its founding, this shelter serves as both a sanctuary and a second chance.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue celebrates National Rescue Dog Day

We spoke with Lauree Simmons, the founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, who has spent nearly two decades turning heartbreak into hope.

“We are the largest no-kill, cage-free dog rescue in the country. We’ve saved over 70,000 lives from high kill shelters, hurricane disasters, fires from L.A. abandonment or just unwanted litter of puppies.”

Simmons emphasized that rescue work is not just about saving dogs — but about healing them. From medical care to behavioral training, every step is carefully designed to prepare these dogs for a forever home.

On this National Rescue Dog Day, Big Dog Ranch Rescue is also highlighting the importance of adoption, fostering, and volunteering. With intake numbers rising, Simmons says the need for community involvement has never been greater.

“People don’t always realize how much impact they can have,” Simmons shared. “By adopting or even fostering one dog, you’re saving two lives — the one you take home and the one who gets a spot here.”

The ranch’s open-air design allows dogs to run and socialize freely — a stark contrast to traditional shelter environments. Visitors on this special day were able to walk through the facility, meet adoptable dogs, and learn how they can make a difference.

For more on how to adopt, donate, or volunteer, visit www.bdrr.org.