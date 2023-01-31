Watch Now
LifestylePets

Actions

Friendly, sociable Lizzy at Palm Beach County animal shelter in need of good home

Lizzy is 3 years old and weighs 49 pounds
Friendly Lizzy is waiting to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. She’s 3 years old and weighs 49 pounds.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 12:31:41-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A dog described as “a friendly and sociable gal” is waiting to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Lizzy was first brought in as a stray in late Nov. 2022. She’s 3 years old and weighs 49 pounds.

“She does good with dogs her size, even larger dogs she does really well," Public Relations Specialist Melanie Perazzo said. "She loves going on walks too. She gets really giggly, very toe-tappy when she gets to go on walks."

Perazzo said Lizzy enjoys sitting in your lap. She should do well with other dogs in a happy home.

To adopt Lizzy, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones