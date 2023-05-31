Watch Now
French bulldog rescued after paw gets stuck in drain of kitchen sink

Firefighters remove drain from sink, carefully cut away remaining metal
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews help Cookie, a 6-month-old French bulldog, after her paw got stuck in the drain of a kitchen sink, May 30, 2023, near West Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 31, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters helped save a dog whose paw got stuck in the drain of a kitchen sink Tuesday night at a home near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received a call for help in the 2000 block of Haverhill Road to assist Cookie, a 6-month-old French bulldog whose paw got stuck in the drain while she was getting a bath.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews use tools to help rescue Cookie the French bulldog, May 30, 2023
Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue use tools to help free Cookie's paw from the drain of a kitchen sink.

Firefighters spent more than an hour working to free Cookie, first removing the drain from the sink and then using tools to carefully cut the remaining metal from around the paw.

After her paw was free, Cookie was bandaged and taken by her family to an animal hospital for further treatment.

