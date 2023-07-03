'Foster 2 Rescue' program works to alleviate crowded Palm Beach County shelter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Adoptable pets need good homes right now as local animal shelters continue to be critically crowded. However, there is a new effort to ease the pressure to give pets a better future.

In some kennels at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, two dogs sit together.

"Right now, we are above capacity," Melanie Perazzo explained. "We're seeing a huge influx of animals coming in being owner-surrendered."

The shelter needs more room for pets coming in.

"We are our county's No. 1 resource right now," Perazzo said. "We are the only open admissions shelter, so we take in animals in all kinds of conditions, homeless, lost, unwanted animals, and we really need the community’s help right now."

A new program called "Foster 2 Rescue" takes an animal from the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and put them into a foster family's care for two to four weeks. Before they go on to be adopted from Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, they have made space for animals behind them. The pet also is able to relax, and the volunteer gets to know the animals, benefiting its future family.

"In that time, you get to learn about the dog's behaviors and their characteristics and what type of home they would do well in," volunteer T.K. Kirkley explained.

WPTV T.K. Kirkley explains how fostering can be beneficial before you adopt a pet.

Kirkley said pets don't always act like themselves in a noisy, busy shelter environment, versus a peaceful home. She described "Davie," a dog that came to stay with her, in the detail a future family may appreciate.

"The true lap dog, like he truly, if he had truly his best day ever, it would be spent in a person's lap and on multiple walks. He loves them," Kirkley said. "He's incredibly gentle and good. He's great on a leash, and he's ridiculously good in the car. But if he could have his druthers, he would be in your lap cuddling with you all day."

Volunteer Karen Lampert said it feels like serving as a bridge between the animal and a better future.

"There's almost no better feeling than knowing I've helped a shelter dog find a new, loving, forever home," Lampert said. "That feeling is just priceless. It’s just so wonderful."

If you volunteer with the "Foster 2 Rescue" program, all supplies are provided. If you're interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officials said many of the animals it has received have been surrendered by families who fear they can no longer care for the animals.

Perazzo said, ideally, every pet will stay with its original family in a healthy and happy environment. She wants people to know, there are many resources available to help if you're struggling. That includes low-cost veterinary resources, help with food and bedding and more. Contact PBCACC at (561) 233-1200.

"The goal here is to keep your pets with you. They are part of your family. They are just like some people's children. And we know how much you love them, and it's a really hard decision for people to come in and surrender their animals. And that is the last thing that we want to see," Perazzo said. "So if you are having any struggles with your pet or any difficulties, please, we recommend you reach out to us and we can help you with the help you need."

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill's Science Diet pet food.

Click here to look through the adoptable pets online. The foster/adoption application is completed in person and no appointment is needed.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, noon – 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m. PBC Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.