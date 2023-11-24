Dog dubbed 'Pumpkin Pie' found abandoned near Tri-County Animal Rescue

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tri-County Animal Rescue is looking for the public's help with funds to treat a dog staff has named "Pumpkin Pie" who was found abandoned in deplorable shape at the fence line of the property.

The no-kill shelter says the week of Thanksgiving is a common time for them to find dogs abandoned or tied to the fence of the property, and this week was no different when staff found a dog lying at the fence line, covered in infected mammary tumors with matted hair and dental issues on Tuesday.

They say she was too frail and scared to move so they worked to bring her in and gain her trust. The veterinarian staff estimates she is about 12 to 14 years old.

Pumpkin Pie spent Thanksgiving at home with a staff member of Tri-County and will be on a special diet to help with her anemia. Once she is strong enough for surgery, doctors will work to remove her tumors.

In the meantime, Tri-County is looking for the public's help with the costs associated with her treatment. Anyone interested in helping can call 561-482-8110 or visit TriCountyAnimalRescue.com.