Chewy opens first veterinary practice in South Florida

PLANTATION, Fla. — Chewy, the popular online site for pet supplies, products, and prescriptions, marked a major milestone Thursday by opening its very first veterinary practice in South Florida.

Chewy Vet Care in Plantation offers routine appointments, urgent care, surgery, and vaccinations, and features comfortable exam rooms and separate waiting areas for not-so-social pets.

Chewy Chewy Vet Care is located at 301 North University Drive, Suite S2-400 in Plantation.

It's open six days a week, but pet parents can also receive virtual 24/7 health guidance for their animals.

"Chewy Vet Care is inspired and designed by a team of veterinary experts to combine personal, patient-centered medicine with the latest technology in an environment where customers will love to take their pets, and care teams will love to practice," said Dr. Benjamin Carter, the chief medical officer at Chewy Vet Care.

Chewy, which is based in Plantation, has been a trusted resource for pet owners for years, featuring an online pet pharmacy, tele-triage service, pet insurance and wellness plans, a wide variety of health products, and more.

