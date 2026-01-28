Big Dog Ranch Rescue opens massive facility to triple veteran service dog program

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves opened a massive new facility to triple its veteran service dog program, addressing a growing waitlist of veterans in need.

The new building, unveiled last week, features 80 rooms that can board 160 dogs, serving both veterans and currently deployed service members. The facility doubles as a hub for the organization's expanding veteran dog training program, with all services provided completely free of charge.

"We have a giant waitlist," said Evan Fried, director of the veteran dog training program. "With this new building, we'll be able to double and even triple our numbers in the first year."

The facility, named the 'Patriot Pet Lodge,' serves a dual purpose for military families. For deployed service members, Big Dog Ranch Rescue will board their dogs at no cost during deployment periods.

"We'll keep those dogs for them free of charge for nine months, a year, whatever their deployment is, and return that dog to them when they need it most, when they come home," said Lauree Simmons, founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

The organization also trains rescue dogs as service animals for veterans dealing with trauma and other challenges.

"We get to save two lives," Simmons said. "The lives of the dogs we're rescuing and the life of a veteran who needs that dog."

Navy veteran Lori Emery and her service dog, Sam, demonstrate the program's impact on entire families. Emery's child tends to run away, creating dangerous situations in public spaces.

"Having Sam in our lives allows me to navigate the world with my child," Emery said. "My child absconds, he runs, and so I have Sam next to me. Sam listens to me, and my son is connected by a leash that he holds, and my son stays right with me. So I'm able to navigate stores, parking lots, and now we've done Disney World."

Currently, 65 veterans volunteer at the facility daily for one-on-one training sessions before gradually transitioning to larger group situations.

"The grocery store, for me, is no brainer — but for some of them, because of the past trauma, it's extremely hard. And being able to have that service dog with them really kind of brings them back," Fried said.

