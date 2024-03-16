Big Dog Ranch Rescue helps rescue 80 golden retrievers from breeder in Virginia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Big Dog Ranch Rescue has helped rescue 80 golden retrievers in "a dire situation" from an "extremely overwhelmed" breeder" in Virginia, the organization posted Saturday on Facebook.

"With the help of compassionate partners like South Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, Atlanta Golden Retriever Rescue and Birmingham Knoxville, we’re finding these beautiful souls the care and love they deserve," Big Dog posted.

Big Dog Ranch/Facebook Rescued golden retriever by Big Dog Ranch.



Some of the dogs were cramped pens with no cover in 15 degrees and snowing.

Big Dog said 45 dogs are still seeking forever homes.

Those interested in adoptions are urged to fill out a form at www.BDRR.org/adopt.

Bog Dog Rescue is at 14444 Okeechobee Blvd in Loxahatchee Groves,