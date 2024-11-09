Animal rescue seeks fosters for more than 50 cats removed from hoarding situation

The Ranch Rescue is asking for help after assisting with the removal of more than 50 cats from a hoarding situation.

The West Palm Beach-based rescue said on Facebook that they've been working with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, but ACC is at capacity.

The post says that the homeowner, "who is a veteran and actively seeking help for himself, is cooperating fully with Animal Care & Control and is happy to be getting some help with a situation that got out of control very quickly."

Animal Care and Control tells WPTV it "removed 37 cats a couple days before Halloween and have been bringing in a couple a day on average, basically when he gets them caught for us to pick up. We are focusing on those that were/are still confined to a life indoors, before we offer too much assistance for those that are living outside in their yard."

ACC said there have been 44 cats surrendered, "with maybe another 10 still inside the house there on the property and another 15 or so that live outdoors on the property."

The Ranch Rescue is looking for fosters to help socialize the cats, and donations to help with care and supplies. Many of the cats have eye infections that are being treated but are overall healthy.

In a post on Friday, the rescue said: "The owner has sought mental health treatment through the VA, and we are on-site with him daily to support him through this significant change in his life."

The Ranch Rescue told WPTV they are a female veteran-run animal rescue and they’re trying to help a fellow veteran in this situation.

You can donate via GoFundMe or PayPal.