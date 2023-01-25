Watch Now
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach County animal shelter in need of forever home

Duncan The Gentleman is 8 years old dog
An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 14:02:10-05

"He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.

The 65-pound dog could use a peaceful home.

"He also does good with other dogs, he does good with bigger dogs particularly," Perazzo said. "He can go out on walks peacefully, interact with other dogs, have a good time."

If you can offer Duncan the happy home he needs, visit Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control or click here.

To adopt other pets, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
