American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach County animal shelter in need of forever home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days.

"He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.

The 65-pound dog could use a peaceful home.

"He also does good with other dogs, he does good with bigger dogs particularly," Perazzo said. "He can go out on walks peacefully, interact with other dogs, have a good time."

If you can offer Duncan the happy home he needs, visit Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control or click here.

