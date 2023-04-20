Adoptable dog Bruno 'the love bug' needs a good home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Bruno is a 9-year-old dog so sweet and calm, he allowed shelter staff members to take photos of him wearing bunny ears.

Bruno is waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. He’s been there almost three months and the shelter is over capacity.

Public Relations Specialist Melanie Perazzo said Bruno is a sweet boy.

“So, Bruno is a love bug, as you can see right now. Bruno is 9 years old. He is just a sweetheart, a gentleman, just the perfect guy," Perazzo said. "He is even dog friendly, so if you have another pup in the house, he would be great. And even kids, his demeanor, he loves to be loved on, pet on, he’s just a great guy.”

The shelter needs good adoptive and foster families to make room for more pets. There has been a big influx of animals at the shelter in recent months.

Animal Care and Control is offering extra perks during the month of April, including free food and veterinary visits.

Learn more about Bruno here.