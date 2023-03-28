Watch Now
LifestylePets

Actions

3-year-old dog 'Willis' up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Pup loves his tennis ball, playing fetch
Willis the dog is one of the longtime residents at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and needs a good home.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 13:04:24-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Willis the dog is one of the longtime residents at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and needs a good home.

The 3-year-old loves his tennis ball and loves to play fetch.

He would do well with other dogs and currently has a kennel mate, but would also enjoy a family of humans all to his own.

Click here to learn more about Willis.

The shelter is currently overcrowded and overcapacity, seeking good homes for dogs and foster families.

Currently, animal care and control is waiving adoption fees and has several extra perks for people who adopt a pet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7