Panera Bread, Red Lobster, PF Changs and more: Veterans Day deals and freebies on Monday

To honor our past and present military heroes, local Panera stores are doing their part to say thank you.

All month long all Panera restaurants are serving free coffee for veterans. Also, today, Nov. 12, veterans receive a free "You Pick Two" meal. That's at all Palm Beach and Broward Bounty locations for all veterans and active-duty military.

Other deals for veterans today:

As a thank you to veterans and active duty of the U.S. armed forces, many restaurants are offering free meals for Veterans Day. Check out our list below of different offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included, unless noted.

Offers are at participating locations only.

Benihana: Free appetizer with purchase of an entree Monday.

Golden Corral: The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. The meal includes a free beverage.

Boston Market: Buy one individual meal and a drink, get one individual meal free with a coupon posted at www.bostonmarket.com Sunday or Monday. This deal is not only for veterans.

IHOP: Free Red, White and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday or a free patriotic pancake combo offer varies by location.

P.F. Chang's: Free entree with purchase of another entree, proof of service and coupon Monday. Find the coupon at www.pfchangs.com.

Ponderosa and Bonanaza Steakhouses: Veterans can choose a free buffet and beverage or 50 percent off a menu item. Some locations will honor veterans Sunday and other locations on Monday so check with your closest location.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or desert to active duty military, reserves and veterans.

Sonny’s BBQ: Free pulled or sliced pork big deal combo Monday. Dine-in only.

TGI Fridays: Free meal up to $12.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

Zaxby’s: Free chicken fillet sandwich Monday at more than 600 locations.

Other Monday freebies:

Cinemark: Free tickets Monday to veterans, active-duty and their spouses for Universal Pictures' movie First Man at more than 60 locations nationwide.