Zoo Lights returns, illuminating Palm Beach Zoo for the holiday season

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The beloved holiday tradition of Zoo Lights is returning to Palm Beach Zoo, transforming the grounds into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights and festive experiences for the whole family.

This year's event features a brand new show highlighting the zoo's conservation programs, reinforcing how visitors help save animals in the wild just by attending.

"Zoo Lights has been an unbelievable tradition here in Palm Beach County," said Mike Terrell from Palm Beach Zoo. "I've talked to guests who came when they were dating and now they're still together. They have kids and they're bringing them to this wonderful holiday tradition."

The centerpiece of the event remains the spectacular holiday tree at the center of the zoo that "dances" every 20 minutes with synchronized lights and music.

"If you didn't think it snows in Florida, it snows here at the zoo during Zoo Lights," Terrell said.

Visitors can also enjoy returning favorites, such as the Cookie Crawl, adult beverages, and s'mores, around the fountain area.

"It's just a totally different atmosphere when you come here at night," Terrell said. "It's so wonderful to be amongst the trees and the lights and to be spending time with your family. It just puts you right in the holiday spirit."

As part of our commitment to connecting you with your community, WPTV encourages families to experience this magical South Florida tradition that brings joy while supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

Tickets are on sale now online, with combo tickets available for those wanting to visit during the day and return for Zoo Lights at night. The event runs select nights from Nov. 21 through Jan. 4.

