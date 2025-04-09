Swallow-tailed kites return to South Florida after winter migration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You can see them pretty much anywhere in South Florida, taking flight over our skies.

Swallow-tailed kites and their very distinct silhouette have returned following their annual, lengthy migration from South America.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach Zoo explains conservation efforts for swallow-tailed kites

"They are here throughout the summer and then they start flying back down south," Callie Carpenter of the Palm Beach Zoo.

Known for their "kite-like" glide, this beautiful bird is hard to miss.

"They have really long tail feathers that make this beautiful V shape," Carpenter said. "When they are flying, they also have a very distinct flight pattern where they aren't flapping their wings very much. They are just gliding much like a kite."

And while they are not endangered, the Palm Beach Zoo, along with its conservation partners, are committed to tracking the bird's every move.

"Their range has decreased, and that's what we are really looking at," Carpenter said. "Why has their range decreased? So, that is why we want to monitor them and monitor their migration. Where are they going? What habitats are they using? ... We have a stable and thriving kite population that helps to protect so many other animals that use that habitat as well."

And the public can play an important role in keeping watch of this important species.

"Anytime that any of our visitors see a kite, it is a great opportunity to report that sighting," Carpenter said. "We have a QR code right here at the zoo that guests can use to go directly to the site to be able to report the kites that they are seeing, and that is a big step in helping to be able to monitor kite populations."

You can find these birds mainly inland since their favorite habitat are pine forests.

Also, the way the zoo tracks kites has evolved over the years. They are currently using tiny solar-powered GPS trackers, which are put on backpacks that the birds wear.