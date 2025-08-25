Slow down and swing into fun: Discover the new sloth and tamarin sanctuary at Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is ready to open its newest exhibit: an immersive, lush and forest-like habitat designed specifically for sloths and tamarins. Guests will be able to start visiting the new home Friday, Aug. 29, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

WATCH: An inside look at the Palm Beach Zoo's newest exhibit

The new habitat features a unique canopy design, allowing visitors to be arm's-length away from the sloths and tamarins as they swing, climb, and explore. This engaging setup includes specially selected trees, cozy sleeping nooks, and an extensive network of overhead vines and branches, creating an aerial playground that showcases the dynamic behaviors of these fascinating animals.

“This new habitat is more than an exciting way to meet our sloths and tamarins—it’s a bridge between people and wildlife,” said Margo McKnight, president and CEO of Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. “We hope to foster a love for wildlife in wild places, including our own backyards. Our goal is that every visitor leaves inspired to be a wildlife hero in their own community.”

The sloth and tamarin habitat also serves as a living classroom, highlighting real-world conservation techniques used to protect these species in their natural habitats. Guests will have the chance to observe the tamarins' acrobatic feats alongside the sloths' slow-motion charm, providing insight into the challenges these animals face in the wild and the importance of conservation efforts.

For more information about the new habitat and other zoo initiatives, click here.

