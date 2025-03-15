PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Since 1995, state statute has designated the third Saturday in March as Save the Florida Panther Day as a way to bring awareness to the endangered species that was selected by schoolchildren in 1982 as the official state animal. The Florida panther was added to the endangered list in 1967.

At the Palm Beach Zoo, families gathered Saturday for the 2nd Annual Save the Panther Day event. The Palm Beach Zoo is the first to partner with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in monitoring wild panther populations.

WPTV Reporter Christy Waite spoke with Palm Beach Zoo staff who say the panther's numbers are on the rise and land anywhere between 120 to 240 of the mountain lion subspecies in the wild.

WATCH: Why is Save the Florida Panther Day important?

Save the Florida Panther Day encourages, celebrates local conservation efforts

The rise in population is due to a number of factors, including the Florida Department of Transportation's efforts to create underpasses to allow panthers to cross busy roadways safely. Most panther fatalities are from getting hit by cars.

Wildlife experts are also relying on remote cameras to track where panthers live, providing valuable information to help determine if more over and underpasses need to be built.

Matt Polsky has been a volunteer with the zoo for over a decade and describes the panthers as beautiful, majestic, and amazing. He says he is excited to share ways people can help save panthers, and how they play a crucial role in our ecosystems. The panther is considered an umbrella species, as protecting the panther consequently conserves other threatened and endangered wildlife.

Mike Terrell, Curator of Animal Experiences at the Palm Beach Zoo, says kids can play their role in conservation efforts by avoiding water bottles. He suggests using reusable water bottles to avoid any type of pollution that can harm any wildlife.