WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is shining a spotlight on one of Florida's most important — and often overlooked — animals: the gopher tortoise.

I visited the zoo to meet Franklin, a resident gopher tortoise, and learn about the critical role these animals play in the wild.

WATCH:

Palm Beach Zoo shines a light on the 'engineers of our ecosystem'

Callie Carpenter, the zoo's Associate Curator and a conservation leader, said gopher tortoises are far more than just slow-moving reptiles.

"You can kind of think of them as the engineers of our ecosystem because they create elaborate burrow systems that help protect them from the elements," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said those burrows do more than shelter the tortoise itself.

"It also provides habitat for 350 other species of animals."

All this week, employees of the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County can get into the zoo for free. They can also bring three guests at 50 percent off.

A valid form of ID is required.