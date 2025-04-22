Palm Beach Zoo is celebrating Earth Day by promoting the importance of clean water conservation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With 75% of our planet covered in water, the Palm Beach Zoo is proudly celebrating Earth Day by promoting the importance of clean water conservation.

Visitors at the zoo will learn about how to keep our surrounding waterways clean in Palm Beach County.

One key approach is to reduce single-use plastics that threaten the environment, ensuring that adorable otters, like Peach and Yoshi, can flourish in their aquatic habitat.

By keeping trash and plastics out of our water, we not only provide wildlife with a healthier ecosystem but also safeguard our own drinking water. By supporting these charming creatures, we ultimately benefit ourselves as well.

The simplest yet most impactful action individuals can take to minimize plastic pollution in our water bodies is to choose a reusable water bottle.