Palm Beach Zoo hosting Save the Panther Day

Visit the zoo on March 15 and enjoy a fun and educational day speaking with zoologists and an up-close panther encounter with Sassy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Come to Palm Beach Zoo to spend a fun and educational day all while saving panthers in the wild.

The zoo is hosting Save the Panther Day on Saturday.

Attendees can enjoy a meet-and-greet with two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) biologists on Saturday, included with the cost of your admission ticket, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Also, partake in three chances to see a complimentary, up-close panther encounter with Sassy at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

