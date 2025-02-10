Palm Beach Zoo hosting grand opening of Tiger Forest

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society said it is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Tiger Forest.

The new, innovative exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 15 and gives visitors unique viewing opportunities, including 60-degree perspectives, nose-to-whisker encounters, in addition to training and behavior enrichment sessions, the zoo said.

On opening day, guests can enjoy the following:



Tiger chats with zoologists

Up-close tiger enrichment & viewings

Exclusive tiger experiences (for an additional fee)

Special tiger-themed menu and signature cocktails

DJ dance party in the Fountain Area

Tiger costume contests

Guests who attend are encouraged to dress up as their favorite tiger for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets during the zoo's costume contests.

The zoo said its mission to protect endangered species while creating transformative experiences for visitors of all ages.

For more tickets and more information, click here.