How to get free admission and stay cool at the Palm Beach Zoo

WPTV is the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo.

Our news team is taking you behind the scenes at one of the most popular zoos in South Florida with our new "Wildlife Heroes" series. We want you to know about some of the conservation efforts to protect and save wildlife, which is the main mission at the zoo.

We spoke to Mike Terrell, the animal experience curator at the Palm Beach Zoo, about how to get free admission and also how to stay cool at the zoo during the hot summer months.

"Kids free June and July is back. You can 'zoo' more good by bringing your kids here to the zoo," Terrell said." The way this works is you get two free children admissions for every full paid adult. So if it’s mom and dad with four kids, that’s a great deal."

Terrell said zoologists come out and chat with guests every single day, so you can learn more about the animals and meet the people who take care of the animals one on one

With the hot summer here, Terrell said you can cool off at the zoo by finding shaded spots, visiting the air conditioned cafe, enjoy some Dippin Dots ice cream, or have fun in the splash pad.

"The best time, pro tip, is right in the morning. And that way it’s not as hot out," Terrell said.

As far as keeping the animals cool, here's what Terrell said.

"We make sure our animals stay cool every day. Our bald eagle taking a shower. Our bears playing with ice. And we even freeze some of our food for our tigers so they have something to play with while they eat," Terrell said.