Api the tiger at Palm Beach Zoo celebrates 15th birthday. Is she also falling in love?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very special celebration is happening at the Palm Beach Zoo. Api the Tiger is turning 15 years old, and she has a love interest at Tiger Forest!

Api's birthday celebration is on Saturday, April 26, and everyone is invited to the party at the Palm Beach Zoo.

WATCH BELOW: Api the tiger celebrates 15th birthday

She'll get to party with her favorite treats and things like a goat's milk popsicle, play with palm fronds and enjoy smells of her favorite perfume.

Api's favorite perfume is Obsession by Calvin Klein, which is sprayed onto her surroundings, not directly on her.

WPTV visited her to give her a pre-birthday party. Even though all her favorite things were brought out to Api, we couldn't help but notice that she ignored them at first and went searching for her real obsession: Olan.

Olan is the zoo's newest tiger, a 10-year-old male, and Api finds Olan very interesting, so much so that she displays behavioral signs of wanting to kindle a relationship with him in the future.

Api can be seen rolling around and even flirting with Olan because she could see into the habitat that Olan was in, while Olan also looked for her.

Api, along with Olan and Kadar, are enjoying their newly expanded Tiger Forest. It allows them to see each other in a different way.

So, it sounds like we've got a love story in the making at the Palm Beach Zoo.

Stay tuned for how this new relationship develops!