WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is using acupuncture to help one of its oldest residents stay comfortable as he ages.

Cruz, a 26-year-old anteater, has been experiencing mobility issues, prompting zoo veterinarians to explore acupuncture as a treatment option.

WATCH:

Acupuncture & avocados: How the Palm Beach Zoo cares for its senior anteater

Dr. Carrie Ullmer, the director of veterinary services and conservation medicine, said the treatment is part of a comprehensive, personalized approach to animal care at the zoo.

"Here at the zoo, we provide concierge medical service, so we have a team of two veterinarians and two vet techs that provide the healthcare for all the animals," Ullmer said.

Ullmer said Cruz's age has brought on some familiar challenges.

"For animals as they age, sometimes they start to show their age in different ways, and Cruz has developed a little bit of arthritis," Ullmer said. "He's 26, so his latest treatment that we have started is acupuncture."

One of the keys to Cruz's treatment is the trusting bond he has built with his care team — and a very specific reward.

"We really work hard on developing our relationships with animals at the zoo, and so his zoologists have this very trusting relationship with him, and so they have worked to train him to basically hold still for an avocado smoothie reward and we can go in and do the acupuncture safely," Ullmer said. "It's totally voluntary. He can walk away if he chooses to participate in his own healthcare."

Ullmer said Cruz's care also highlights the zoo's commitment to working with outside specialists.

"It's a good example of how we work with our community partners," Ullmer said. "We actually bring in a veterinarian, Dr. John Block, from outside of the zoo who comes in to provide this specialty service for us."

Zoo visitors are encouraged to stop by and visit Cruz on their next trip to the Palm Beach Zoo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

