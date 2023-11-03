Meet the flamingos at the Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is now the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo.

Our news team is taking you behind the scenes at one of the most popular zoos in South Florida with our new "Wildlife Heroes" series. We want you to know about some of the conservation efforts to protect and save wildlife, which is the main mission at the zoo.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa recently toured the flamingo exhibit and learned about the zoo's Chilean flamingo flock.

"When folks come to the zoo and they do an experience with our flamingos, not only do they get to give them a treat, but then they get to take them on a walk," said Mike Terrell, the curator of animal experiences at the Palm Beach Zoo.

Terrell said the flamingo flock is trained to walk around the zoo.

"The reason we do that is in case of bad weather like a hurricane, we have a safe place we can move them," Terrell said. "They look at us as part of their flock. So where we go, they come along."

Correa had an opportunity to feed the flamingos.

"Just like siblings, sometimes they don’t get along all the time," Terrell said. "They're messy eaters."

"They seem to be very social," Correa said.

"Flamingos are a native Florida species, but you don’t see them a whole lot," Terrell said. "Flamingos are a wonderful success story. When we protect nesting areas, when we give them a safe place, their numbers will rebound."

Terrell added that if you do see flamingos in the wild, it's a very special moment.

"Take pictures and leave only footprints. Be nice to the wild while you’re out exploring," Terrell said.

You can learn more about the flamingos and other animals and experiences at the Palm Beach Zoo by clicking here.