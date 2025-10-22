Lanterns & Lights Safari Nights at Lion Country Safari

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lanterns & Lights Safari Nights is coming to Lion Country Safari.

The park’s first-ever nighttime festival will be hosted on select nights from Nov. 1, 2025 through Jan. 18, 2026.



Lantern & Lights Safari Nights will feature more than 60 larger-than-life illuminated displays inspired by wildlife from across the world, park officials said.

Guests can enjoy strolling through a glowing landscape filled with interactive installations, including moonlight glow swings and illuminated seesaws and tunnels in an event designed to engage visitors of all ages.

The festival will also offer holiday cocktails, a special “wild eats” food menu, and will provide numerous opportunities for memorable photos among the glowing displays.

To celebrate the season, Santa Claus will make special appearances on Dec. 19 and 20, adding a traditional holiday highlight to the family-friendly experience, park officials said.

For ticket sales and more details, click here.