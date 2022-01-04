Watch
MORE THAN PINK Walk returns to West Palm Beach

Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:29:36-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is returning in-person to West Palm Beach on Jan. 29.

The walk will be held at the Meyer Amphitheater. The annual event brings together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer.

Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

To register, click here.

Click Below To Register