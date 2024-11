WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here's your guide to what's open and closed on Thanksgiving next week.

For stores that are open, check your specific store location in case the hours change.

OPEN:



CVS: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Walgreens: Only 24-Hour Locations Open

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open With Modified Hours

Starbucks: Varies By Location

CLOSED: