Veterans Day events in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who served in our armed forces.

To recognize their service, cities across our viewing area are hosting events.

The city of Boca Raton will hold a Veterans Day observance at the Mizner Park Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wellington will host a Veterans Day parade and ceremony. It begins at Wellington Village hall and will end at the Veterans Memorial. The parade starts at 8:15 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim will be the keynote speaker at the Greenacres Veterans Day Tribute at Greenacres City Hall starting at 9 a.m.

Honored to be the keynote speaker today at the @CityGreenacres Veterans Day tribute!

Some businesses will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day. Those includes banks, the postal service, federal government offices, and courts.

Finally, school districts in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties will be closed for Veterans Day.