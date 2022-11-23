Thanksgiving dinner more expensive, but that won't stop celebrations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As you are gathering your family around the table on Thursday for Thanksgiving dinner, you are likely spending more money for that traditional spread.

The American Farm Bureau predicts the average Thanksgiving dinner is up about 20% over last year.

But that doesn't seem to be deterring people from celebrating like they always have.

When it comes to the goods for Thanksgiving, Richard Goldman drives from Broward County every year to shop at Bedner's Farm Fresh Market in west Boynton Beach.

"There’s the turkey, there’s the pie. The usual brussels sprouts, cranberries that my wife will make," Goldman said.

Goldman has noticed the sticker shock on food this year..

"You have to think of all the folks who really are in need and can’t afford something like this," Goldman said.

The American Farm Bureau estimates the cost of a 16-pound turkey at $28.96, up almost $5 from 2021.

"It's unfortunate that inflation is what it is. It’s really mind boggling and upsetting," shopper Lou Weinstein said. "Fortunately, I can afford it. But that doesn’t make it feel any better."

There are some price increases you may not notice as much, like sweet potatoes, for example. Three pounds will cost you $3.96, according to the American Farm Bureau. That's about 40 cents more than last year."

Ronnie Smith looks forward to feeding his family on Thanksgiving every year.

"We’re getting all ready," Smith said. "We have the turkey already. Actually two turkeys because it’s going to be a large family get-together."

So Smith isn't worried about spending a little more cash.

"I've noticed it, but we managed. We always manage," Smith said.

Goldman said he has a lot to be thankful for this year, and he won't let a price tag change that.

"There will be seven of us for the first time since COVID, which is nice," Goldman said.