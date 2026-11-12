Milagro Center and United Way are making holidays brighter in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As families across Palm Beach County prepare for the holidays, the Milagro Center in Delray Beach is working to make the season brighter for children and families struggling financially. The nonprofit is partnering with United Way through WPTV's Season of Hope campaign to help provide food and toys to families in need.

For many households, the holidays bring additional financial pressure as the cost of groceries, gas and other necessities continues to stretch already tight budgets. Milagro Center President and CEO Barbara Stark says the extra support can make a meaningful difference.

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Milagro Center and United Way making holidays brighter in Delray Beach

Milagro Center supports Palm Beach County students

The Milagro Center provides academic, artistic and enrichment opportunities for underserved children in kindergarten through 12th grade across Palm Beach County.

Stark says the organization’s mission is to help students succeed in school and prepare for productive, self-sustaining futures after graduation.

For students like Ethan, a fourth grader at Morikami Park Elementary School, the center is a place to explore interests, build skills and have fun.

"I love doing art here, and I also love the experiments we do with Mr. C. It’s really enjoyable," Ethan said.

Holiday expenses create added pressure for families

Stark says the holiday season can be particularly difficult for the families the center serves, many of whom are single-parent households.

"We want to make sure that these underserved, at-risk children succeed in school," Stark said. "The holidays are always a very tough time for our families because they struggle financially."

She says rising expenses can make it difficult for parents to provide the holiday experience they want for their children.

Through the Season of Hope campaign, the Milagro Center and United Way are working to ease some of that burden by providing food and toys.

Students say holiday donations mean a lot

For the children who attend the center, the generosity of community members can mean more than just receiving a gift.

Students Britney and Ethan said they’d be thankful for the support.

"Excited and happy that someone went out of their way to come and give us gifts," said Ethan.

Stark says even a small act of generosity can have a lasting impact on families.

"Any generosity that we can extend them during the holiday season is like a miracle to them," Stark said.

Stark says every contribution helps the organization continue its mission of supporting children and families throughout Palm Beach County.

How to support Season of Hope

During our "Season of Hope" community-wide food and toy drive — beginning Monday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Dec. 14, we're collecting non-perishable food items and toys that will stay in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast to brighten the lives of our neighbors.

In addition to all of the local United Way Organizations in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, we’re also grateful for the support of our generous sponsors — Seacoast Bank, Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, and American Van Lines — who have joined us in this mission to bring the essentials of hope and joy to local families this holiday season.

All area Seacoast Bank branches will be drop-off locations for food and toys. Click here to find a Seacoast Bank near you.

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