Crowds enjoy 'Sea of Santas' holiday parade in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people attended the city of Lake Worth Beach's "A Sea of Santas" holiday parade Saturday evening.

There were dozens of holiday floats and even Santa Claus made an appearance.

"It was amazing. I came here to support Lake Worth. It's beautiful," said Aria Hernandez.

Participants were encouraged to wear a red coat and a holly jolly Santa hat for the parade.

Many local organizations such as dance teams and athletic teams joined in the holiday spirit and a few marching bands from schools around the area.

"It is just really fun and inclusive to everybody," said Dianne Lombardo. "I mean, it is just the entire community. That is really nice to see."

Earlier in the day, dozens of children went home with free bikes during the city's giveaway.