People are getting paid to wait in line for Black Friday deals

Serious shoppers look forward to Black Friday all year long. It can be a great time to score some awesome deals, but what if you could actually make money for shopping on that day … or at least for standing in line all night?

As it turns out, you can. Being a professional line sitter is actually a real job, and it pays up to $35 an hour. Naturally, Black Friday kicks off the busiest time of year for this interesting occupation. For people with packed schedules and cash to spare, they can score those tough-to-get items by paying someone to do the waiting for them.

“People don’t have a lot of time,” Jennifer Goff, the founder and CEO of Skip the Line, a Washington, D.C.-based business that employs professional line sitters, told Time. “This is a service that really helps them to be able to do what they want to do.”

To use the service, you don’t need to sign up or create an account. You can pay via PayPal, Venmo or Square Cash.

A similar service, Same Ole Line Dudes, exists in New York City. These professional “waiters” stand in lines for everything from sample sales to tickets to see the hottest shows in town, like “Saturday Night Live” and “Hamilton.”

Skip the Line and Same Ole Line Dudes both use set rates (about $30 an hour and a $45 minimum for two hours, respectively), but on the app InLine4You, those looking for someone to wait for them say how much they are willing to pay and waiters claim the gigs. The app is available nationwide for iPhone and Android users.

If you were wondering where the most line-worthy deals of Black Friday 2018 are happening, check out our roundups of the sales from stores like Target, Walmart and Old Navy.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.