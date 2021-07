DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Ramen Lab Eatery is the first real authentic ramen in Delray Beach.

This hip fast-casual laboratory specializing in ramen and staying true to the bowl concept, which includes donburi and poke bowls.

They emphasize on sustainable food made fresh and make their own in-house ramen noodles.

Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach.

Address

25 NE 2nd Ave #114

Delray Beach, FL 33444