Mathews Brewing Company

Mathews Brewing Company
The brewery also has a three-vessel, two bbl pilot brewery that produces our Florida cask-conditioned ales. The pilot brewery is heated using electricity and is called a RIMS system.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 30, 2021
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Mathews Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery located in the City of Lake Worth’s new Artisanal District. The brewery is Lake Worth’s first brewery and is owned and operated by David Mathews.

The “Highway to Ale” Taproom has a modern/industrial design with open views of the entire brewery and windows looking into the outside “South Florida” Beer Garden area. The taproom and brewery is air-conditioned, with an incredible sound system and two large TV’s for sporting events.

The brewery has a three-vessel brewhouse, consisting of a 10 bbl boil kettle, 15 bbl mash tun, and 15 bbl lauter tun. The fermentation tanks consist of five 20 bbl tanks and one 10 bbl tank. The brite tanks consist of three 20 bbl tanks and one 10 bbl tank.
The brewhouse is heated using a steam boiler and cooling of the wort using a glycol chiller system.

The brewery is also automated with an instrumentation and control system. The brewhouse can produce 20 bbl’s of beer in a 10-hour shift or equivalent to 620 gallons of beer.

Mathews Brewing Company
130 S H St.
Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021
