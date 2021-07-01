Introducing 'Hidden Gems'

Watch
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 01, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you find yourself looking for something to do – whether it’s with the kids or visitors or you just want to explore somewhere new then we may have just the thing.

What exactly is a 'Hidden Gem?' They could be anything from underwater snorkel trails to tiki bars and great neighborhood parks. They are places to go, eat or play that plugged-in locals may know about but the tourist websites don’t.

They are the things you would recommend to a friend or co-worker. A place they “just have to” check out.

We found 90 of them – and now you get to help fill out the rest by filling out the form on this page.

CLICK HERE to view the 'Hidden Gems.'

11:27 AM, Jun 16, 2021
Send us your Hidden Gems of South Florida.