Taco Bell misleads customers on beef, bean fillings in Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas, lawsuit alleges

A New York man is suing Taco Bell, claiming the fast-food restaurant chain is falsely advertising the amount of beef and other ingredients in its signature menu items.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of Frank Siragusa and other Taco Bell customers.

It alleges that all customers who purchased a Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza or a Veggie Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell were duped by the California-based company's deceptive advertising.

Peter Burke/WPTV This comparison in a lawsuit alleges that Taco Bell falsely advertised its fillings in the Vegan Crunchwrap and Mexican Pizza menu items.

The lawsuit includes photographs used by Taco Bell in its advertisements alongside photos of the actual items provided to customers.

According to the lawsuit, Siragusa purchased a Mexican Pizza from a Taco Bell in Ridgewood, New York, last year for $5.49 plus tax. However, the Mexican Pizza "contained approximately half of the beef and bean filling that he expected and looked like the images posted by other customers" on YouTube.

Peter Burke/WPTV These comparisons in a lawsuit claim Taco Bell falsely advertised its fillings in the Crunchwrap Supreme and Grande Crunchwrap menu items.

Had Siragusa known the Mexican Pizza contained half the amount of ingredients as advertised, he wouldn't have purchased it, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit seeks "to end Taco Bell's unfair and materially misleading advertising" and is asking for damages of more than $5 million.