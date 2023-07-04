Watch Now
LifestyleFood

Actions

Miki Sudo, Joey Chestnut defend hot dog-eating competition crowns

Florida woman downs 39.5 hot dogs, buns in 10 minutes; despite delay, Chestnut eats 62 to win for 17th time in last 18 years
Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut with championship belts after winning Nathan's Famous hot dog-eating contest, July 4, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Woman's champion Miki Sudo and man's champion Joey Chestnut stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023, in New York.
Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut with championship belts after winning Nathan's Famous hot dog-eating contest, July 4, 2023
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 15:55:02-04

Rainstorms didn't stop the two best hot dog eaters from retaining their crowns. 

Miki Sudo repeated as the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion in the women's event on Tuesday.

Sudo downed 39.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Her closest competitor ate 33.5 hot dogs. 

This was Sudo's ninth victory at the event, which takes place on Coney Island every Fourth of July. 

She set the women's record for the competition by consuming 48.5 hot dogs in 2020. 

Miki Sudo attends weigh-in before Nathan's Famous hot dog-eating contest, July 3, 2023

Food

Florida woman successfully defends hot dog-eating title

Associated Press
1:27 PM, Jul 04, 2023

The men's event was delayed by more than an hour due to severe weather in the New York area. 

However, that didn't deter Joey Chestnut from defending his crown. He ate 62 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. That's 13 more than his closest competitor. 

Joey Chestnut eats hot dog during Nathan's Famous hot dog-eating contest, July 4, 2023
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023, in New York.

Chestnut has now won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time.

The competitive eater said the rain delay threw off his timing because he didn't know whether he should eat or drink anything backstage. 

He noted that he was attempting to break his world record of 77 hot dogs, but ended up "playing it safe."

Chestnut promised to be back next year in hopes of breaking that record. 

Both he and Sudo took home $10,000 for their victories. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7