Skyline Chili to serve shamrock green spaghetti for St. Patrick's Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Skyline Chili is going green for St. Patrick's Day.

The Cincinnati staple's lone South Florida location confirmed to WPTV on Wednesday that it will celebrate St. Patrick's Day by serving up "shamrock green spaghetti."

Customers can order a "Green Way" – a colorful variation of Skyline Chili's traditional 3-ways, 4-ways and 5-ways – on Sunday.

The southernmost Skyline Chili in the United States is in Sunrise. It took the distinction after the Fort Lauderdale location closed in 2020.

There are five other Skyline Chili locations in Florida. They are in Bradenton, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Naples and Winter Garden.

