Movie lovers can devour 'Holdovers' actor Paul Giamatti's pizza in Delray Beach

After actor dished about Frank Pepe pie, pizzeria to name white clam with bacon pizza in Oscar nominee's honor
Paul Giamatti at 2024 Producers Guild Awards
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 08, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — First, he won a Golden Globe. Now he's got his own pizza. At least for a day.

Paul Giamatti, who recently won a Golden Globe and is an Oscar nominee for his role in "The Holdovers," will have a pizza named in his honor Sunday at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Delray Beach.

The distinction comes on the same day that he'll be vying for his first Oscar win.

Giamatti is a best actor nominee for "The Holdovers." He was previously nominated for best supporting actor for 2006's "Cinderella Man."

Paul Giamatti in scene from 'The Holdovers'
This image released by Focus Features shows Paul Giamatti in a scene from "The Holdovers."

But why does Frank Pepe care?

Perhaps it's a nod of gratitude for the 56-year-old actor after he dished about the white clam with bacon pizza last month on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I've literally never had better pizza," Giamatti said of the gourmet pizza chain, which originated in his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut. "I'm a snob about it."

So, Frank Pepe has decided to rename Giamatti's favorite pizza on the actor's big night.

A medium "Paul Giamatti Pie" will be available for $25 for dine-in or take-out customers this Sunday from 4 p.m. until close.

The pizza will be available at Frank Pepe's two Florida locations in Delray Beach and Plantation.

