McDonald's unveils $5 value meal amid inflation

Fast food customers who have been complaining about price hikes may soon find some relief.

McDonald's is less than a week away from offering its customers a $5 value meal.

The "$5 meal deal" was created in the hopes of luring back customers and boosting sales.

McDonald's president responds to reports of $18 Big Mac meals Justin Boggs

The president of McDonald's USA said they have heard fans loud and clear.

The response comes after viral social posts circulated that the fast food chain has raised prices beyond the rates of inflation.

The value meal is being offered for a limited time and will include a McDouble cheeseburger or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small soft drink.

There's no word yet about how McDonald's competitors like Burger King and Wendy's may respond to the new $5 offering.