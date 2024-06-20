Watch Now
McDonald's unveils $5 value meal amid inflation

Response comes after viral social posts circulated that fast food chain had raised prices
McDonald's said it is ending a partnership that tested automated ordering at numerous restaurants, but the chain is not giving up on using AI to take orders. (Scripps News)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 20, 2024

Fast food customers who have been complaining about price hikes may soon find some relief.

McDonald's is less than a week away from offering its customers a $5 value meal.

The "$5 meal deal" was created in the hopes of luring back customers and boosting sales.

The response comes after viral social posts circulated that the fast food chain has raised prices beyond the rates of inflation.

The value meal is being offered for a limited time and will include a McDouble cheeseburger or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small soft drink.

There's no word yet about how McDonald's competitors like Burger King and Wendy's may respond to the new $5 offering.

